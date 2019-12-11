All Faiths Food Bank Names New Director of Philanthropy

All Faiths Food Bank has named Rachel Bradley its director of philanthropy. Bradley has five years of fundraising and marketing experience as director of development and marketing at Ronald McDonald House Charities and director of mission advancement at United Way. Before working in the nonprofit sector, her career was in business-to-business advertising sales and marketing roles. She earned her B.A. degree in organizational communications from Indiana University South Bend.

In addition, the food bank’s director of health and nutrition programs, Adeana Osika, has been selected as a member of Feeding America’s Nutritious Food Revisioning Task Force. Only 10 food bank professionals from across the nation have been asked to serve on the task force, which aims to redefine and adopt recommendations for “nutritious food” in food banking, and will finalize a new tracking and measurement approach for distribution of nutritious food within the Feeding America network of 200 food banks. Osika, a registered and licensed dietitian, joined All Faiths Food Bank in February 2019.