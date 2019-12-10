Your Ultimate Sarasota Holiday Event Calendar

Various times through Monday, Jan. 6

Throughout the holidays, The Mall at University Town Center will be hosting a variety of seasonal activities. There will be ice skating, holiday movies on the lawn, firework shows, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Snoop the lineup here.

Various times Dec. 11-15

Conductor Michelle Merrill delivers holiday spirit with fan favorites including Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker and How the Grinch Stole Christmas as well as "A Holly and Jolly Sing-a-Long." Tickets can be purchased online.

Various times Dec. 11-22

The beloved 1946 classic film receives a musical makeover from the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be reserved here.

Various times Dec. 12-22

Join members of the Manatee Performing Arts Center at the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater as they celebrate the holidays through a medley of Christmas classics, world traditions and pop culture. Tickets can be reserved here.

Various times Dec. 12-22

The Powel Crosley Estate welcomes guests back for another Yuletide season. This year celebrates the magic of the holiday through three generations. Enjoy A Christmas Carol from the 1930s before tapping your toes with the Mistletones through 1950s tunes and a 1980s Polar Express-themed romp. Find your tickets here.

Various times Dec. 12-Jan. 2

The Ringling estate mansion will be hosting extended holiday hours from 5 to 8 p.m. so guests can enjoy the sparkling seasonal décor on self-guided tours of the first floor. Admission is $15. For more information, call (941) 358-3180.

Various times Dec. 13-21

A Dickens holiday classic brought to life on the Venice stage. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased here.

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Sarasota hosts its annual boat parade starting at 6 p.m., with beautifully decorated vessels showcasing their holiday ornamentation from Centennial Park to Bayfront Park. Choice areas for viewing include the Marina Jack, Bayfront Park and City Island.

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15

Find everything from indie crafts from Misfit Makers to curious vintage treasures at this enchanting holiday bazaar. Admission is $5 and can be purchased at the door.

6-9 p.m. daily Dec. 14-Jan. 4

The gardens and walkways of Selby Gardens will be illuminated by over 2 million lights throughout the holiday season. Take a leisurely stroll through the radiant foliage, partake in children's art and craft activities and enjoy special entertainment. Rumor has it Santa will be visiting on evenings prior to Christmas Eve. Tickets, found here, are $20 for members and $25 for future members.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Celebrate the season with old-fashioned Florida traditions. Enjoy the decorated buildings, live music, make-and-take craft projects, vintage silent films, food vendors and more. Admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 are free.

10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Children under the age of 12 and their families are invited to the 15th annual Breakfast With Santa. The morning will feature a breakfast buffet, holiday music, a toy giveaway, holiday crafts, a gift raffle and, of course, a visit from Santa. The event is free and gift donations are welcome until Tuesday, Dec. 17. For more information, call (941) 861-5000.

Various times Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22

The vintage jazz vocalist trio of Amy Cervini, Hilary Gardner and Melissa Stylianou bring a foot-tapping harmonic flair to the season. They'll be covering the staples, “Silver Bells” and “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve,” along with novelty favorites such as “Santa Baby” and “Mele Kalikimaka.” Have yourself a jazzy little Christmas. Tickets are $25-$45 ($10 student passes available at door with student I.D.) and can be found online.

5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

The Choral Artists of Sarasota will be returning for their 41st season, filling the halls at Church of the Redeemer with "Sounds of the Season." Conductor Todd Craven will lead a program highlighting choral music with brass and organ. Among beloved holiday classics, the evening will also feature the Sarasota premiere of “Eja! Eja!” by James Grant. Adult admission is $28 and students are $5. Find your tickets here.

Various times Dec. 27-30

Focusing on the traditions that take place after the holidays, the Sailor Circus Academy of the Circus Arts Conservatory put a playful spin on the 12 days of Christmas. With 70 performers ages 8-18, there will be feats of acrobatics, aerial silks, contortion, flying trapeze, high-wire, clowning and more. The event will take place in the newly renovated Sailor Circus Arena and will feature new costumes and multimedia elements. Tickets, $15-$30, can be found online or by calling (941) 355-9805

3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28