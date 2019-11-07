All Star Children’s Foundation Names Chief Development Officer

Stephen Fancher Image: Courtesy Photo

The All Star Children’s Foundation has announced the appointment of Stephen Fancher as its chief development officer. Fancher will be responsible for overseeing all development and fundraising efforts for the nonprofit organization. He moved to Sarasota in 2012, relocating from the New York area where he was active as a musician and teacher. He decided to change careers to the field of finance and joined the Mariash-Lowther Group at Merrill Lynch in Sarasota as a financial advisor from 2012 to 2016. He also served as a development officer for Sarasota Opera and vice president of development for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. He has served on the boards of the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota and Sarasota Music Conservatory, and as assistant conductor and accompanist for Key Chorale.