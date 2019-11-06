Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Phillippi Landings Condos

The Taylor Morrison team at Phillippi Landings Image: Courtesy Photo

Home builder Taylor Morrison recently broke ground on its new three-story condominiums at Phillippi Landings in Sarasota. The new condos will be set within the existing 10-acre gated condominium community, Phillippi Landings, along the shores of Phillippi Creek. Taylor Morrison plans to offer 29 modern, three-story condos equipped with features including private elevators, impact-resistant windows, designer kitchens, attached two-car tandem garages and more. Residents of Phillippi Landings will have access to the existing community recreational and social amenities which include a clubhouse, heated pool and spa, fitness center, dog park, kayak launch, and a day-use boat dock.