'Financial Literacy Day' Returns to USF Sarasota-Manatee

Loretta J. Mester, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, will kick off USF Sarasota-Manatee's fourth annual Financial Literacy Day: "Understanding Global Markets and Finance," scheduled for Feb. 14, 2020, at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee. Other featured speakers include Jay Bryson, Ph.D., managing director and acting chief economist at Wells Fargo Bank; William A. Strauss, senior economic advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; and Michael McKee, an international economics and politics correspondent on Bloomberg TV and Radio. Cumberland Advisors, the Global Interdependence Center (GIC) and USF Sarasota-Manatee are sponsoring the half-day event. To register and for more information, click here.