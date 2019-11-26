Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Names New Director of Special Events

Jennifer Simms Image: Courtesy Photo

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has named Jennifer Simms its new director of special events. Simms will have the primary responsibility of coordinating fundraising events, as well as providing support to other events within the agency footprint. Before joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Simms designed and managed all the events, galas and fundraisers for Sarasota Opera. She has also previously served as a "Big Sister."