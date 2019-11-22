Save Our Seabirds Launches Capital Campaign for New City Island Facility

A rendering of Save Our Seabirds' new facility on City Island. Image: Courtesy Photo

Save Our Seabirds, which last year was granted a new 20-year lease on City Island, has launched a capital campaign to build a new facility to expand its rescue, rehabilitation and education programs. The organization—which began life as the Pelican Man Sanctuary in 1981—plans to build an enclosed, climate-controlled education center; replace existing aviation rehabilitation facilities with new ones to more effectively treat sick and injured birds; and add new attractions, such as an amphitheater, cafe and play space. The campaign's funding goal is approximately $5 million; for more information, click here.