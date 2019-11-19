Manatee County Clerk of Court Appoints New General Counsel

Michael Gallen Image: Courtesy Photo

The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller recently appointed Michael Gallen as general counsel. Gallen brings with him more than 17 years of experience in the legal field; in his new function, he will lead the Manatee County Clerk of Court’s strategic and tactical legal initiatives and provide senior management with effective advice on strategies and their implementation. He will also manage the legal function, provide input on contract negotiations, serve as the director of human resources and oversee the legal issues that accompany the nearly 1,000 statutory responsibilities of the Clerk. Previously, Gallen was the vice-president of public policy and small business for the Manatee Chamber of Commerce. He was also a Manatee County Commissioner and Manatee Port Authority Member.