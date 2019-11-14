Developer Purchases 1.75 Acres of Land From the Sarasota Kennel Club

Greyhounds at the Sarasota Kennel Club Image: Isaac Eger

JBCC Development has purchased 1.75 acres of land on the northwest corner of Bradenton Road and University Parkway in Sarasota for $1.5 million. The land is a portion of the parking lot for the Sarasota Kennel Club, which closed down its dog track in May following the passing of Florida Amendment 13. The amendment, which passed in November 2018, phases out commercial dog racing in connection with wagering in the state of Florida by 2020. The Kennel Club’s poker room, One Eyed Jacks, will continue to operate out of this location. Nick DeVito II, SIOR, and Joanna Ginder of Ian Black Real Estate handled the transaction. JBCC Development has not disclosed its plans for the land.