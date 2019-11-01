Ultimate Frisbee Tournament Comes to Sarasota

A former Pan American Ultimate Championships event Image: Courtesy Photo

For the first time, Sarasota will be hosting the Pan American Ultimate Championships, a competitive frisbee tourney that runs Nov. 4-9. This year, more than 70 teams from six different divisions will compete at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota. The weeklong tournament is expected to attract more than 1,300 participants from 13 different countries in North, Central and South America.

The tournament, which is sanctioned by the World Flying Disc Federation and hosted by the event production company, Oshadega LLC, will be broken down into three divisions, including men, women and mixed. Each game day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stop by to check it out; no tickets are required.