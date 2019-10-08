November Tiger Bay Luncheon Will Focus on Women in Politics

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will feature a panel discussion featuring women in politics: county commissioner Nancy Detert, former county commissioner Christine Robinson and Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler. The panel will be moderated by former state Sen. Lisa Carlton. The luncheon begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7; the program begins at noon and will run until 1:15. The event takes place at Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.