Sarasota Military Academy Announces 2019-2020 'Inspire Project' Speaker List
The programming focuses on three topics: health, equality and the Earth.
Sarasota Military Academy (SMA), a local public charter school, has released a list of celebrity guests and industry experts scheduled to present during its annual “Inspire Project” curriculum, a program created by SMA outreach director Todd Brown. The programming, which focuses on health, equality and the Earth, also includes “Operation Outbreak,” a program that has received international attention when Brown was invited to present at global conferences, including the 2019 Global IB Conference in New Orleans and the 2019 Shekou SDG’s Education Conference in Shekou and Shanghai, China. This year, the program has been expanded to include both the SMA high school and SMA Prep middle school campuses. "Project Health" speakers include Sebastian Junger, Aarti Sequeira, Jordan Reeves, Lauren Findley and Dr. Raf Ratinam. "Project Equality" speakers include Christopher Sean, Sonia Purnell and Christina Unkel. "Project Earth" speakers include Kate Brooks, Les Stroud, Dr. Margaret D. Lowman and Dr. Tracy Fanara. To learn more about the Inspire Project or view a list of past or planned speakers and appearances, click here.