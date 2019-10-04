  1. News & City Life
Conditioned Air Acquires Venice AC Firm

Venice's Honest Air will operate as a division of Conditioned Air.

By Staff 10/4/2019 at 3:02pm

Conditioned Air's Tim Dupre

Conditioned Air and Honest Air Conditioning of Venice announced a partnership under which Honest Air will be acquired by Conditioned Air and operate as a division of the air-conditioning contracting and service firm. This merger expands Conditioned Air’s presence in Sarasota County and enables Honest Air Conditioning to provide enhanced products and services. Once the transaction is complete, Honest Air Conditioning will operate under its existing name as a division of Conditioned Air. A number of improvements also are in the works to allow the company to better serve customers, such as an updated dispatching/operating software program. Headquartered in Naples, Conditioned Air is currently the region’s largest air-conditioning contracting and service firm, with a total of 390 employees serving Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties. The company expanded into Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties in 2011, mostly to serve existing clients in those markets. 

 

