  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

The man with the baton

Five Takeaways From a Talk With Acclaimed Conductor Gerard Schwarz

Schwarz will guest-conduct three performances of music by Strauss, Mozart and Dvořák with the Sarasota Orchestra Nov. 8-10.

By Olivia Epstein 10/31/2019 at 12:11pm

Gerard Schwarz

Image: Courtesy Photo

Internationally acclaimed conductor Gerard Schwarz is coming to Sarasota to guest-conduct three performances with the Sarasota Orchestra Nov. 8-10. Schwarz currently works as the artistic and music director of the Palm Beach Symphony, is a distinguished professor of music at The Frost School of Music, the music director of the All-Star Orchestra, the music director of the Eastern Music Festival and the conductor laureate of the Seattle Symphony. Working with some of the world's top orchestras, he has recorded more than 350 albums.

I had the rare opportunity to speak with maestro Schwarz to discuss his upcoming trip to Sarasota. I was nervous to speak with him, since I knew very little about him and what he does, so I started the interview saying just that. He laughed and asked if I would like for him to start at the beginning of his journey to becoming the renowned conductor he is today. I took him up on that offer, and what was meant to be a relatively formal interview turned into an enjoyable conversation covering all things conducting, the weather in Florida and the potential for Sarasota to expand upon its already formidable cultural offerings.

Here are five takeaways from my conversation with maestro Gerard Schwarz:

  • After nearly five decades as an internationally celebrated conductor, he still gets excited about the little things. Schwarz has received seven Emmy Awards, 14 Grammy nominations and has a street named after him in Seattle. But he really perked up when discussing the weather during his upcoming weekend in Sarasota. “Compared to Seattle or New York..." he says, "let’s just say that for more than one reason it’s my pleasure to come down.”
  • Guest-conducting can be a refreshing change of pace. “As incredible as it is to be the main conductor for the Seattle Symphony, guest-conducting is a completely different experience,” says Schwarz. “There are no logistics to worry about and I get to work with new people and contribute to what would already be a wonderful performance.”
  • His performances with the Sarasota Orchestra will include some great music. Schwarz will conduct the orchestra in a performance of Strauss' Don Juan, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 and Dvořák's Symphony No. 6. Schwarz says he is thrilled to conduct such iconic pieces, because he ordinarily conducts lesser-known works. “It’s something different for me, which only adds to my excitement,” he says.
  • He gives kudos to Sarasota for being a city that recognizes the arts. Schwarz understands the rarity of a small American city like Sarasota having a professional symphony, opera and ballet. His home city, Seattle, boasts the same, and Schwarz believes deeply in the importance of appreciating and funding the arts. “It completely changes the tone of a city,” he says. “If it’s there and people have access to it, they go.” Plus, it’s more fun for conductors like Schwarz to visit cities where he knows there will be an enthusiastic audience who will appreciate the performance.
  • The future is bright for the Sarasota Orchestra. For someone who doesn't live here, Schwarz sure has been keeping close tabs on happenings around town. He says the possibility of a new concert hall for the Sarasota Orchestra will be beneficial, not only for the orchestra, but for the audience. “Specific acoustics, seating, parking and everything in between can make or break an experience at the symphony,” he says. According to Schwarz, a new building will only emphasize the importance of the orchestra to Sarasota and lead to continued cultural growth.

Maestro Gerard Schwarz is guest-conducting three performances with the Sarasota Orchestra Nov. 8-10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets can be purchased on the orchestra's website.

Filed under
music, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, events, sarasota orchestra
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sip, baby, sip

Forks & Corks Tickets Go on Sale Monday

9:49am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eastward bound

New Libby's in Lakewood Ranch Opens Today

9:27am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

The Reborn Libby's Improves on the Original

10/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Coffee Shop Hangout, an Italian Wine Dinner and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

The man with the baton

Five Takeaways From a Talk With Acclaimed Conductor Gerard Schwarz

12:11pm By Olivia Epstein

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Finds Relevance in Greek Classic Antigone

10:43am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

9:50am By Ilene Denton

A Really Big Sand Box

Sand Sculptor Karen Fralich Returns to This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic

10/30/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Mod Moment

SarasotaMOD Weekend Celebrates 'Sarasota in the Sixties'

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Atomic Mod

Home Tour: A ’60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century

10/30/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtors Affiliate With Local Firms

10/30/2019 By Staff

Top Sales

One Day, Two Mega Sales on Anna Maria Island

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Grants

Selah Freedom Receives $750,000 Grant from Department of Justice

4:50pm By Staff

Literacy

Reading Initiative in Sarasota Outperforms National Average for Third Year

4:42pm By Staff

Fast Track

Williams Parker Adds Tax Attorney

4:31pm By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Test Drives a Tesla and Sees the Future

12:27pm By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Healthcare

New Medicare Nursing Home Ratings Released

10/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Honors Physicians, Installs New Staff Leaders

10/28/2019 By Staff

Health Report

New Robot Aids in Knee Replacements

10/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe