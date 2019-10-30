Local Professionals Earn Public Relations Accreditation

Sharon Kunkel Image: Courtesy Photo

Sharon Kunkel, president of Wordslinger Marketing & PR, and Elise Ramer, senior director of public relations for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, have earned professional accreditation in public relations. In receiving the designation of Accredited in Public Relations (APR), Kunkel and Ramer join the more than 5,000 professionals nationally that represent an elite group of highly-skilled public relations professionals committed to practicing with exemplary ethical standards.

Elise Ramer Image: Courtesy Photo

The APR examination is administered by the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), an alliance of eight national and statewide professional associations dedicated to furthering the field of public relations and the development of public relations professionals. The Florida Public Relations Association is a member of the UAB; Ramer and Kunkel are are both members of its Central West Coast Florida chapter.