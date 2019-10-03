Former South Trail PPG Paints Building Sells

7394 S. Tamiami Trail Image: Courtesy Photo

Frank Silverman of Vision Development and Management LLC has purchased an end-cap retail building at 7394 S. Tamiami Trail from owners Sam and Connie Perkins for $510,000. This 2,340-square-foot space features dual entries, an 8-foot-by-8-foot rear bay door, two large signs and nine dedicated parking spaces. It is located on the west side of S. Tamiami Trail, between Cass Way and Caribbean Drive. Eric Massey of Michael Saunders & Company Commercial represented the sellers.