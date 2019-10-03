Apex-Studio Suarez Rebrands as Suarez Architecture

Suarez Architecture's Sabal Palm building on Ringling Boulevard. Image: Courtesy Photo

Father-and-son architecture team Javier and Javi Suarez are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a new name and an anniversary party in their newly expanded office. Javier Suarez has practiced architecture in the city for over 35 years as an original founder of ADP, which has been responsible for multiple Sarasota developments. In 2009, Suarez founded Apex-Studio Suarez with his son, Javi. The two recently completed the Sabal Palm building on Ringling Boulevard and the Capstan building in the historic Towles Court neighborhood.