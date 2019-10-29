Realize Bradenton Names Development Director

Karen Corbin Image: Courtesy Photo

Realize Bradenton, a nonprofit organization that promotes cultural and physical development, as well as economic growth in downtown Bradenton, recently appointed Karen Corbin as its first development director. A longtime fundraising and donor relations professional, Corbin will be responsible for Realize Bradenton’s comprehensive resource development plan, in partnership with the executive director and board of directors. She will also serve as the organization’s major gift fundraiser, donor relations coordinator and strategic grants manager. Prior to taking the position at Realize Bradenton, Corbin served as vice president of Aviva Foundation supporting Aviva – A Campus for Senior Life, executive director for the National Kidney Foundation and had roles in development and management with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Chase Collegiate School, American Diabetes Association and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.