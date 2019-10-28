Suncoast Technical Institute to Host Identity Theft Protection Workshop

Senior citizens are frequently the targets of identity theft. Image: Shutterstock

Suncoast Technical College and Seniors Blue Book University will host a workshop called “Identity Theft & Scamming: How To Protect Yourself” on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-noon. Elderly individuals are the most frequent targets of fraud scams; during the lecture, a panel of experts will address the issues of theft, scamming, how to protect yourself, securing your assets, how to use the Internet safely, common scams in the area, current statistics, and more. The event is free, but RSVP is required. Call (941) 351-3630 to register.