Port Manatee’s Virginia Zimmermann Named International Propeller Club Member of Year

Virginia Zimmerman Image: Courtesy Photo

Port Manatee’s senior communications manager, Virginia Zimmermann, has been named The International Propeller Club of the United States’ International Member of the Year, selected from more than 6,000 members throughout the world. Zimmermann received the global honor at an Oct. 17 luncheon during the maritime industry group’s 93rd annual International Convention and Conference in New Orleans. Established in 1922, The International Propeller Club of the United States is a business network and service organization with more than 80 affiliates at ports throughout the world, with total professional membership of more than 6,000. The Port Manatee club was founded in 2002.

Zimmermann, who earlier this year received recognition as Port Manatee Propeller Club Member of the Year and Southeast Region Propeller Club Member of the Year, was cited for working with the local board of directors in quadrupling the number of members in the Port Manatee affiliate to 130 in fewer than two years.