Patterson Foundation to Host Public Innovation Leader Rich Harwood

Rich Harwood Image: Courtesy Photo

The Patterson Foundation is bringing author and motivational speaker Rich Harwood back to the region for two free keynote presentations Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Harwood, the founder and president of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, will discuss his new book, Stepping Forward. The events are open to all ages, families and community members, and no tickets are needed to attend.

The pair of keynote events are free and open to the community. They will be held at the Manatee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4:30-6 p.m., and at the Riverview Performing Arts Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4:30-6 p.m. For more information, click here.