Sarasota Professional Named Air Force Association STEM Teacher of the Year
Sarasota Military Academy (SMA) outreach director Dr. Todd Brown was recently recognized as the “STEM teacher of the Year” by the Florida West Coast chapter of the Air Force Association (AFA). Brown received accolades for his previous achievements and the “Inspire Project” curriculum, a program that connects SMA cadets with global experts and guest speakers in a variety of topics through Project Earth, Project Equality and Project Health. As the SMA outreach director, his role includes enhancing the academy’s curriculum and programs to bring new opportunities to cadets at the SMA high school and prep middle school campuses. He also received the “Ignite Innovation” award from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County and serves as a Teach Sustainable Development Goals Ambassador for the United Nations, the Henry Ford Innovator Award, and is currently involved in a year-long CDC fellowship.