Fast Track
New College Foundation Names New Associate Vice President of Advancement
Kevin M. Hughes brings more than 15 years of leadership experience to the position.
The New College Foundation has announced the appointment of Kevin M. Hughes as its new associate vice president of advancement. Hughes previously served as the assistant dean of development and alumni relations at Stetson University College of Law. In his new position, Hughes will be responsible for the development and management of annual giving, major gifts and planned giving initiatives. He will also provide leadership for alumni engagement opportunities and oversee the management of daily operations.