Luxury Condo Sets Groundbreaking Date

The DeMarcay, a luxury residential condominium project in downtown Sarasota, will break ground next month and has unveiled finalized views of the interior finishes for its lobby and clubroom. The groundbreaking will mark the beginning of the process for preserving the two historic façades and selected interior materials from the former hotel and cigar factory situated on the current site. The 18-story building will feature valet parking, concierge services and a resort-style rooftop pool with waterfront views of the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay. Ranging from 1,144 to 3,106 square feet, the floor plans will have the flexibility to combine units for larger square footage. A one-bedroom residence with a den starts at $650,000, with two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences available. Construction is slated for completion by summer 2021.