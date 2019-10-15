Port Manatee Breaks Fiscal Year Cargo Records

Sustained strong volumes for longtime tenant Del Monte Fresh Produce are among key contributors to Port Manatee’s record containerized cargo figures posted in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. Image: Courtesy Photo

Port Manatee announced that it has broken multiple fiscal year cargo records, including topping 10 million tons of total annual throughput for the first time in its 50-year history and enjoying a year-over-year increase of nearly 50 percent in containerized cargo activity. In its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the port established new highs in total tonnage, containerized cargo units and tons and liquid and dry bulk tonnage, according to figures reported Tuesday, Oct. 15. The recently ended 12-month period is the sixth consecutive fiscal year in which the port has set a new total cargo tonnage record. The port is the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, with 10 40-foot-draft berths serving container, bulk, breakbulk, heavylift, project and general cargo customers. The port generates more than $2.3 billion in annual economic impact for the local community while supporting more than 24,000 direct and indirect jobs, without levying ad-valorem taxes.