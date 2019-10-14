  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Architecture Events

Center For Architecture Presents "4-Site Lines" Exhibit, Laurel Park Walking Tour

The exhibit features works by architectural photographers Greg Wilson, Ryan Gamma and Sean Harris, and illustrator John Pirman.

By Ilene Denton 10/14/2019 at 11:20am

"4 Site Lines" opens Oct. 24 at Center for Architecture Sarasota.

Image: Courtesy Center for Architecture Sarasota

Iconic architecture captured by three area architectural photographers—Greg Wilson, Ryan Gamma and Sean Harris—and illustrator John Pirman, creator of Sarasota Magazine’s popular “Only in Sarasota” department—will be featured in Center for Architecture Sarasota’s newest exhibit, "4-Site Lines.”  The exhibit opens with a meet-the-artists reception Oct. 24 at CFAS’ McCullough Pavilion and runs through Dec. 7. On Nov. 21, the artists will host a gallery walk to discuss their work. Tickets for the opening reception and gallery walk can be purchased here

And on Wednesday, Oct. 30, CFAS presents a two-hour walking tour of 130 years of history in downtown Sarasota’s eclectic Laurel Park neighborhood with local historian (and Historic Spanish Point executive director) John McCarthy. The tour begins at CFAS’ McCullough Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. Tickets, $25 for CFAS members and $35 for nonmembers, can be purchased here

Filed under
Center for Architecture Sarasota
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Farm fun

Eat Local Week Kicks Off Thursday

10:05am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Doing good

Three-Day Event Raises Money for Rural Schools in South Africa

10/10/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Weekly Planner

A Wizard Pub Crawl, Friends Trivia and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/09/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Snacks back

Bradenton Farmers' Market Returns Saturday

10/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Limelight

SPARCC Amazing Raise and Raise the Roof

10:25am Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 10-16

10/10/2019 By Ilene Denton

🔥🎤🔥🎤🔥🎤🔥🎤🔥🎤

Sarasota Rapper's New Album Drops Today

10/09/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Dressing It Up

Sarasota Opera Acquires Major Opera Costume Collection

10/08/2019 Photography by Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

Center For Architecture Presents "4-Site Lines" Exhibit, Laurel Park Walking Tour

11:20am By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes Starts Oct. 18

10:21am By Ilene Denton

Commercial Real Estate

The Beach Club at Anna Maria Sells for $3.7 Million

10/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: John Ringling's Beach House

10/04/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Limelight

SPARCC Amazing Raise and Raise the Roof

10:25am Photography by Lori Sax

Fast Track

Sara Brunow Named Asolo Rep Education and Engagement Director

10/11/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

PGT Innovations Launches New iLab

10/11/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota GOP Names Sen. Lindsey Graham 2019 Statesman of the Year

10/11/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Philanthropy

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

10/08/2019 By Staff

Treating the Uninsured

Manatee County's Remote Area Medical Clinic Treats Patients Facing Health Disasters

10/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Gastroenterologist Joins Lakewood Ranch Practice

10/04/2019 By Staff

Health

Melissa Gilbert to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

10/03/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe