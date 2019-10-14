Center For Architecture Presents "4-Site Lines" Exhibit, Laurel Park Walking Tour

"4 Site Lines" opens Oct. 24 at Center for Architecture Sarasota. Image: Courtesy Center for Architecture Sarasota

Iconic architecture captured by three area architectural photographers—Greg Wilson, Ryan Gamma and Sean Harris—and illustrator John Pirman, creator of Sarasota Magazine’s popular “Only in Sarasota” department—will be featured in Center for Architecture Sarasota’s newest exhibit, "4-Site Lines.” The exhibit opens with a meet-the-artists reception Oct. 24 at CFAS’ McCullough Pavilion and runs through Dec. 7. On Nov. 21, the artists will host a gallery walk to discuss their work. Tickets for the opening reception and gallery walk can be purchased here.

And on Wednesday, Oct. 30, CFAS presents a two-hour walking tour of 130 years of history in downtown Sarasota’s eclectic Laurel Park neighborhood with local historian (and Historic Spanish Point executive director) John McCarthy. The tour begins at CFAS’ McCullough Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. Tickets, $25 for CFAS members and $35 for nonmembers, can be purchased here.