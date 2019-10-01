Phillippi Farmers' Market Returns Wednesday

Justin Banister of Out and About Coffee Image: Chad Spencer

It's that time of year. Temperatures are dipping below 95, pumpkin spice is flowing freely and seasonal farmers' markets are returning to action. One of the region's best markets, the Phillippi Farmhouse Market, will begin its new season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at its usual spot at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and with many of the same vendors from previous years.

We love the fresh produce from The Homestead Hydroponic Farm in Myakka City and we'll always grab farm-fresh eggs from Arcadia's Grove Ladder Farm, and we can't help but sneak a pizza from Polpo Pizza Co. and a cold brew from Out and About Coffee. We're also obsessed with the doughnuts from Peachey's Baking Company, but Peachey's won't be at the market until November, which is a bummer. Regardless, Wednesdays are about to get a whole lot better.

The Phillippi Farmhouse Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday from October through April at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.