Mainsail Lodging & Development Names New Managing Partner

Andrew Houghton Image: Courtesy Photo

Mainsail Lodging & Development has announced the appointment of Andrew Houghton as managing partner for Mainsail Vacation Rentals, the company’s new Sarasota-based vacation rental company that's primarily focused on Anna Maria Island. Houghton will oversee the acquisition, management, distribution, marketing and sales of Mainsail Vacation Rentals, which is one of six property management companies chosen for the launch of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott's new home rental offering. Houghton has worked with Marriott since 1986; most recently, he was the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong.