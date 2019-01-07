Elections Supervisor to Accept New Registrations From Those Affected By Amendment 4

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner Image: Courtesy Twitter

On Tuesday, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner's office will begin accepting voter registration forms from Floridians whose eligibility to register to vote was restored by the passage of Amendment 4 last November. Amendment 4, which was approved by nearly 65 percent of Florida voters, restores voting rights for individuals with prior felony convictions who have completed their sentences, including parole and probation requirements, except for those convicted of murder or a felony sex offense. To view or download a fact sheet about the amendment that explains how to verify whether one's rights have been restored, click here.