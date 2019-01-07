Construction Company President to Receive Chamber's Leadership Award

Ron Allen, the president of NDC Construction, with Dawn Stanhope, the president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County Image: Courtesy Drue Duerschmidt

Ron Allen, the president of NDC Construction Company, NDC Development Company and NDC Realty, will receive the second annual Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming annual dinner. Created to recognize and inspire community leaders, the Bartz Award celebrates the legacy of the late Robert Bartz, who was president of the Manatee Chamber for almost 35 years until his death in 2017. Allen is a past chairman of the Manatee Chamber and a graduate of Leadership Manatee and Leadership Florida and his community support has touched more than 60 local organizations. The Chamber dinner runs 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Tickets are $75-$95.