13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

I never know what day it is during that week between Christmas and New Year’s. But what I do know is that I spend a lot of my time cleaning and reorganizing my house. The goal to start the year fresh, organized and renewed mixed with the flood of gifts from the holiday—nothing gets me more motivated to organize all my things, especially my beauty products and accessories.

So because I spent the last week doing this, I thought I’d share with y’all some of the amazing products I found during my search for optimal organization, as well as some that I’ve been using for years now.

Sunglasses can really make (or break) an outfit. And when I’m trying to run out the door, the last thing I need to be doing is rummaging through my closet/nightstand/laundry room trying to find where it was I last left *that pair* of sunnies. This is why I love this sunglasses organizer. It’s on the pricier side, but after shopping around, I decided this was the organizer I had to get. I have it in white and my husband Tim has it in black—and if Tim actually uses an organizer that I’ve given him, you know it’s a good one. It’s easy to see what you’ve got and it makes it possible to keep your sunglasses in one spot, organized and protected.

OYOBox Maxi Sunglasses Box, $250 at Shopbop

This makeup box keeps my makeup organized and my counters always clear of the 324,636 products it seems that I use while I’m getting ready. The quality is amazing and it displays all my favorite things in such a pretty way.

GLAMboxes ‘GLAMpetite’ Makeup Box (partial lid), $199, at GLAMboxes

In addition to the makeup box, GLAMboxes also has a few other essential organizers that are must for your bathroom or closet organization.

The GLAMdivide is the perfect way to organize and see your clutches and the GLAMstand is a must for storing all the headbands that you’ll be wearing this year (if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you must have missed this post a few weeks back).

GLAMboxes ‘GLAMdivide’ Luxe, $179 at GLAMboxes

In addition to using the GLAMbox for storing the majority of my makeup, I also use a few other things. I store my lipsticks + liners in separate containers that I found on Amazon — these acrylic lipstick organizers from byAlegory Premium Beauty. The lipstick organizer is perfect for lipsticks and the lip gloss organizer works great for larger lipsticks and glosses, as well as makeup brushes.

When it comes to jewelry… I always have a few ways of storing my pieces. I never seem to find just *one* perfect organizer, but I got as close as I ever have with this wall-mounted organizer. I have it mounted in my bathroom and it’s the perfect storage piece for almost all of my favorite pieces.

In addition to the wall-mounted organizer, I still love having a traditional jewelry box and a catch-all tray for my everyday pieces. I love Stella jewelry boxes. They have a sleek, minimal design and efficient storage compartments.

Catch-all trays are a must-have for me. They're like my middle-man for organizing. Sometimes I can’t put things back where they need to go, or I am going to be using them item again shortly after taking it off, so that’s where catch-all trays come in. I love this mirrored box because it has a spot for everything, even perfume.

I love ornate hanging racks for my go-to bags and scarfs for the season. This one is technically for jewelry, but it’s so pretty, I would use to display any of my favorite accessories.

I’m always looking for more ways to store my always expanding shoe collection. This 12-pair shoe organizer can be used separately, or together, creating a perfectly organized area for you shoes.

I don’t like to pick outfits everyday… I wake up and the job of “mom-ing” starts right away. But I like to look somewhat put together everyday, so that’s where my garment rack comes in. I pull pieces I want to wear each week and have them ready on my garment rack, so I don’t have to do any planning (or really think at all) in the mornings as I’m running out the door. This rack is my favorite because it’s small enough to fit almost anywhere, but can still hold a good amount of clothing and shoes and looks like it’s part of the decor.

Last but not least, these "get-ready stands" are perfect for small living spaces or moms on the go. I try my hardest to not get ready when my kids are awake or at home, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. So, if I must get ready in the presence of my children, I do so in areas of the house where we all can be and I use this little cart to store all of my get-ready essentials… so that I’m not going back and forth to my bathroom. It’s a perfect little contraption if you get ready in multiple areas of your home, or if you have limited bathroom storage space!