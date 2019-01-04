  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

Doing a little New Year's organizing? Our fashion blogger Heather Saba has tracked down some fashionable ways to reach your goals.

By Heather Saba 1/4/2019 at 3:36pm

Image: Heather Saba

I never know what day it is during that week between Christmas and New Year’s. But what I do know is that I spend a lot of my time cleaning and reorganizing my house. The goal to start the year fresh, organized and renewed mixed with the flood of gifts from the holiday—nothing gets me more motivated to organize all my things, especially my beauty products and accessories.

So because I spent the last week doing this, I thought I’d share with y’all some of the amazing products I found during my search for optimal organization, as well as some that I’ve been using for years now.

Sunglasses can really make (or break) an outfit. And when I’m trying to run out the door, the last thing I need to be doing is rummaging through my closet/nightstand/laundry room trying to find where it was I last left *that pair* of sunnies. This is why I love this sunglasses organizer. It’s on the pricier side, but after shopping around, I decided this was the organizer I had to get. I have it in white and my husband Tim has it in black—and if Tim actually uses an organizer that I’ve given him, you know it’s a good one. It’s easy to see what you’ve got and it makes it possible to keep your sunglasses in one spot, organized and protected.

OYOBox Maxi Sunglasses Box, $250 at Shopbop

Image: Courtesy Photo

This makeup box keeps my makeup organized and my counters always clear of the 324,636 products it seems that I use while I’m getting ready. The quality is amazing and it displays all my favorite things in such a pretty way.

GLAMboxes ‘GLAMpetite’ Makeup Box (partial lid), $199, at GLAMboxes

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

In addition to the makeup box, GLAMboxes also has a few other essential organizers that are must for your bathroom or closet organization.  

The GLAMdivide is the perfect way to organize and see your clutches and the GLAMstand is a must for storing all the headbands that you’ll be wearing this year (if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you must have missed this post a few weeks back). 

GLAMboxes ‘GLAMdivide’ Luxe, $179 at GLAMboxes

Image: Courtesy Photo 

 

Image: Courtesy Photo

In addition to using the GLAMbox for storing the majority of my makeup, I also use a few other things. I store my lipsticks + liners in separate containers that I found on Amazon — these acrylic lipstick organizers from byAlegory Premium Beauty. The lipstick organizer is perfect for lipsticks and the lip gloss organizer works great for larger lipsticks and glosses, as well as makeup brushes.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Image: Courtesy Photo

When it comes to jewelry… I always have a few ways of storing my pieces. I never seem to find just *one* perfect organizer, but I got as close as I ever have with this wall-mounted organizer. I have it mounted in my bathroom and it’s the perfect storage piece for almost all of my favorite pieces. 

Wall-Mounted Jewelry Hanger, $99 at Pottery Barn

Image: Courtesy Photo 

In addition to the wall-mounted organizer, I still love having a traditional jewelry box and a catch-all tray for my everyday pieces. I love Stella jewelry boxes. They have a sleek, minimal design and efficient storage compartments. 

Stella Jewelry Boxes, $149 at Pottery Barn

Image: Courtesy Photo

Catch-all trays are a must-have for me. They're like my middle-man for organizing. Sometimes I can’t put things back where they need to go, or I am going to be using them item again shortly after taking it off, so that’s where catch-all trays come in. I love this mirrored box because it has a spot for everything, even perfume. 

Mirrored Octagon Box, $34 at Pottery Barn Teen

Image: Courtesy Photo 

I love ornate hanging racks for my go-to bags and scarfs for the season. This one is technically for jewelry, but it’s so pretty, I would use to display any of my favorite accessories. 

Paradiso Jewelry Rack, $36 at Anthropologie

 

I’m always looking for more ways to store my always expanding shoe collection. This 12-pair shoe organizer can be used separately, or together, creating a perfectly organized area for you shoes. 

12-Pair Shoe Organizer, $40 at The Container Store

Image: Courtesy Photo

I don’t like to pick outfits everyday… I wake up and the job of “mom-ing” starts right away. But I like to look somewhat put together everyday, so that’s where my garment rack comes in. I pull pieces I want to wear each week and have them ready on my garment rack, so I don’t have to do any planning (or really think at all) in the mornings as I’m running out the door. This rack is my favorite because it’s small enough to fit almost anywhere, but can still hold a good amount of clothing and shoes and looks like it’s part of the decor.

Wooden Clothing Rack, $129, at Urban Outfitters

Image: Courtesy Photo

Last but not least, these "get-ready stands" are perfect for small living spaces or moms on the go. I try my hardest to not get ready when my kids are awake or at home, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. So, if I must get ready in the presence of my children, I do so in areas of the house where we all can be and I use this little cart to store all of my get-ready essentials… so that I’m not going back and forth to my bathroom. It’s a perfect little contraption if you get ready in multiple areas of your home, or if you have limited bathroom storage space!

Get-Ready Storage Stand, $60 at Pottery Barn Teen

Image: Courtesy Photo

 

Filed under
organization, beauty
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Taste the Tropics

Sarasota is a Paradise for Fruit Growing, Fruit Cooking and Fruit Eating

01/03/2019 By Scott Mahler

Taste the Tropics

Nine Fruiting Trees and Plants for the Florida Home

01/03/2019 By Staff

Taste the Tropics

Mad for Mangoes? Plant These Trees and Enjoy Them All Year

01/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Taste the Tropics

Four Tropical Salads to Try

01/03/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Round two

With the NFL Playoffs Looming, a Former Venice High Football Star Hopes for More Super Bowl Magic

01/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's Ghosts Makes for a Long, Strange Trip

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Jan. 3-9

01/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Under the Influence

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/02/2019 By Megan McDonald and David Hackett

Music Man

Sean Daniel’s Guitar Licks and Lessons Are Reaching Millions

01/02/2019 By David Hackett

Fashion & Shopping

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

01/02/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

2019's Color of the Year Is Living Coral—Here's How to Wear It

12/31/2018 By Heather Saba

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chic in Sarasota

2019 Is the Year of the Headband

12/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Real Estate Office Adds New Agent

01/04/2019 By Staff

Hot 'Hoods

Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

West Villages Mirrors the Way We Live Now

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Laurel Park is Sarasota's Most Charming Downtown Neighborhood

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

It's Water, Water Everywhere at Waterside at Lakewood Ranch

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

The Rosemary District is a Hipster Haven

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Data

Unemployment Rate Rises

01/04/2019 By Staff

Environment

County Recognized for Sustainable Supply Chain Practices

01/04/2019 By Staff

Honors

Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

01/04/2019 By Staff

Taste the Tropics

Sarasota is a Paradise for Fruit Growing, Fruit Cooking and Fruit Eating

01/03/2019 By Scott Mahler

Taste the Tropics

Nine Fruiting Trees and Plants for the Florida Home

01/03/2019 By Staff

Squeezed

Battered By Disease and Storms, Florida Citrus Growers Hope 2019 Is a Better Year

01/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe