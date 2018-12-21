  1. Fashion & Shopping
Chic in Sarasota

2019 is the Year of the Headband

It's time to embrace your inner Blair Waldorf.

By Heather Saba 12/21/2018 at 3:49pm

Image: Heather Saba 

To be quite honest, I’m so over content surrounding Christmas right now. In fact, I’ve been struggling with ideas for my blog and Sarasota Magazine because I’m just a tad uninspired by all the same holiday content flooding my social media channels lately. So, I stopped overthinking and just spent some time reading magazines and catching up on all my favorite fashion sites and blogs. I sifted through the gifting and the Christmas content and focused on all the latest trends and read anything pertaining to looking ahead to the new year.

When I came across one particular trend that’s expected to flood your Instagram feed in 2019, I knew I could stop reading. I knew I had the fashion subject for my post this week. I needed no further inspiration because y’all. WhoWhatWear is saying that 2019 is the year of the headband and I’m here 👏 for  👏it.

Between 2007 and 2009, it was rare to see me without a headband. I loved headbands. For one, I hate my hair being in my face. And two—most importantly—Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf wore headbands. She was one of my style icons in high school and early years of college… and that girl could wear a headband.

Blair Waldorf

Image: Courtesy Photo 

I think I had a different headband for every day of school for an entire month back then (*currently stalking myself on Facebook to find photos of me wearing said headbands*).

Image: Heather Saba

Image: Heather Saba 

So, yeah, I’m a huge fan of headbands. And I think everyone could use a little headband flair in their life. And although I’m excited to be channeling Blair Waldorf and my 17-year old self again this year, I’ll obviously be doing it with a sense of style this time around—think: black, sleek and chic. 

I searched all my favorite stores to see what chic headbands they had in store and have them here for you to see yourself — so what do you think? Are you going to start rocking headbands in 2019?

Maryn knotted faille headband, $135 at Net-a-Porter

Image: Courtesy Photo

Jennifer Behr Faille headband, $345 at Net-a-Porter

Image: Courtesy Photo

Mesh Crystal botanical headband, $480 at Neiman Marcus

Image: Courtesy Photo

Soiree bedazzled headband, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Image: Courtesy Photo

Lele Sadoughi beaded knot headband, $150 at Nordstrom

Image: Courtesy Photo

Cara satin bow headband, $28 at Nordstrom

Image: Courtesy Photo

Tasha imitation pearl headband, $42 at Nordstrom

Image: Courtesy Photo

Satin knot headband, $18 at Anthropologie

Image: Courtesy Photo

Golden Girl headband, $38 at Anthropologie

Image: Courtesy Photo

Mathilda headband, $275 at Shopbop

Image: Courtesy Photo

Denim headband, $65 at Shopbop

Image: Courtesy Photo

Dark leopard embellished headband, $50 at Shopbop

Image: Courtesy Photo

Cara knot metallic pleated headband, $28 at Nordstrom

Image: Courtesy Photo

