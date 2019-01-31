Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

Siesta Key Beach Image: Shutterstock

Livability.com has released a list of the 10 Best Affordable Honeymoon Spots in the U.S. for 2019—and Sarasota ranks No. 1.

Livability.com says that each of the 10 cities on its list offers unforgettable experiences, beautiful scenery and romantic dining options, at a price point far below many of the popular honeymoon options abroad.

“People tend to focus on honeymoon destinations in Europe or the Caribbean that are extremely expensive,” says Winona Dimeo-Ediger, the website's editor-in-chief. “We want to encourage newlyweds not to overlook the amazing honeymoon spots right here in the U.S., many of which are extremely affordable and eager to welcome honeymooners.”

Here's the full list: