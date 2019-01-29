Politics
Report Estimates Federal Shutdown Cost the Economy $11 Billion
The five-week partial shutdown of the federal government that ended last Friday led to $11 billion in reduced economic activity, according to new estimates published by the Congressional Budget Office. The shutdown led to delays in an estimated $18 billion in federal spending on employee compensation and purchases of goods and services. President Donald Trump and congressional leaders last week agreed to a short-term deal to reopen the federal government in full that lasts until Friday, Feb. 15.