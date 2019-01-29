Meeting Will Focus on 'Medicare for All' Proposals

National Nurses United activists Image: Courtesy nationalnursesunited.org

Representatives from National Nurses United, a union that represents more than 150,000 registered nurses in the U.S., are discussing "Medicare for All" proposals during an event that begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.