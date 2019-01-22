Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County declined by 17.5 percent last month, when compared to a year prior, and decreased by 1.6 percent in Manatee County during the same timeframe, according to new statistics published by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Sales of townhouses and condos were also down last month: Sales were 26.6 percent lower in Sarasota County and 17.2 percent lower in Manatee County.