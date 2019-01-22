  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County declined by 17.5 percent last month, when compared to a year prior.

By Staff 1/22/2019 at 11:33am

Image: Mark Moz/Flickr

Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County declined by 17.5 percent last month, when compared to a year prior, and decreased by 1.6 percent in Manatee County during the same timeframe, according to new statistics published by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Sales of townhouses and condos were also down last month: Sales were 26.6 percent lower in Sarasota County and 17.2 percent lower in Manatee County.

Filed under
data, Biz Daily, real estate, Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Eat This Now

Missed Out on Tickets to Forks & Corks' Grand Tasting? You Can Still Get in on the Fun With These Winemaker Events

10:58am By Staff

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Reading Our Tea Leaves

Want to Make Your Own Tea Blend? Here are Tips From an Expert

01/15/2019 By Megan McDonald

Let's Cook

Alex Jordan Brings the Flavors of Ethiopia to Sarasota

01/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Review

FST's Hand to God Tackles Serious Stuff Through Wild Comedy

01/21/2019 By Kay Kipling

Sneak Preview

Scott Hamilton on Living Strong with Cancer

01/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation Dinner-Dance

01/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's A Doll's House, Part 2 Offers Laughs and Reflection

01/20/2019 By Kay Kipling

Philanthropy

Sarasota Magazine's 'Party With a Purpose' Takes Place Jan. 29

01/18/2019 By Staff

Education

School Opens New $2.5 Million Sports Facility

01/18/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

11:41am By Staff

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

11:33am By Staff

Real estate

New Home Staging Business Launches

01/21/2019 By Staff

Deals

Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

01/17/2019 By Staff

Construction

New Bradenton Development Announced

01/16/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Launches New Real Estate and Design Business

01/16/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Politics

$15 Minimum Wage Could Be on Next Year's Ballot

12:55pm By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

11:27am By Staff

What I've Learned

Charlayne Hunter-Gault on Journalism, Civil Rights and Faith

01/21/2019 By David Hackett

Data

Florida Unemployment Rate Steady

01/21/2019 By Staff

Science

Climate Change Conference Takes Place Friday

01/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

Consumers Increasingly Expect Free Shipping With Online Orders

01/21/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

11:27am By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe