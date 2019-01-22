Missed Out on Tickets to Forks & Corks' Grand Tasting? You Can Still Get in on the Fun With These Winemaker Events

As usual, this year's Sarasota Manatee Originals' Forks & Corks Grand Tasting sold out in no time. But if you didn't manage to get tickets, fear not—there's still plenty of ways to participate thanks to Forks & Corks' jam-packed menu of wine dinners. From casual tastings to formal dinners, there's something for everyone. Here's the lineup.

Carmel Road Winery at JPAN at UTC, January 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Forks & Corks wine tasting at Euphemia Haye, January 25 at 2:15 p.m.

Babylonstoren at The Waterfront (Anna Maria Island), January 25 at 6 p.m.

Post House wine dinner at Fins at Sharky's, January 25 at 6 p.m.

Barlow Vineyards and Z'IVO wine dinner at Miguel's, January 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Italian Winemaker Dinner at Bevardi's Salute!, January 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Alexander Vineyards at Pier 22, January 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Trefethen wine dinner at Cafe Gabbiano, January 25 at 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Sparkling Wine Dinner at State Street Eating House, January 26 at 6 p.m.

"Tasting Under the Tent" at Lakewood Ranch, January 26 from 1-4 p.m.

"Tasting Under the Tent" at The Butcher Block, January 26 at 2 p.m.

Forks & Corks South at Vino Loco, January 26 from 3-5 p.m.

Forks & Corks wine tasting at Michael's Wine Cellar, January 26 at 3 p.m.

Foris Wine Dinner at The Crow's Nest Restaurant, January 26 at 6 p.m.

Paul Cluver Wines at Bijou Cafe, January 26 at 7 p.m.