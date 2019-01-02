  1. Features
  2. Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

Hot 'Hoods

The Rosemary District is a Hipster Haven

This is the “anti-gated community”—lots of cultures, all clashing yet somehow managing to co-exist in a lively and energetic neighborhood unlike anything Sarasota has ever seen before.

By Robert Plunket 1/2/2019 at 2:25pm Published in the January 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Canned Ham offers vintage shopping.

Image: Jenny Acheson

Less than five years ago, women used to lock their car doors when they had to drive through the Rosemary District, the area just north of Fruitville Road. It could be a scary place. Homeless people from the Salvation Army shelter populated the streets day and night. The atmosphere was anything but residential. Most of the buildings were shabby stand-alone offices and stores built God-knows-when. There were a few quaint wooden cottages, holdouts from when the Rosemary District was Sarasota’s first black community.

Now it’s the hottest place in town, a young professional’s nirvana. There are 10 or so new apartment buildings—condos and rentals—designed specifically for this market. The rental buildings are among the most unusual in Sarasota. The apartments are not large (a studio starts around $1,400 and a two-bedroom goes for around $2,700), but they come with amenities that will cause the heart of any true millennial to beat a little faster: Zumba classes, free continental breakfast on weekends, fire pits, bike sharing, a Starbucks coffee station and “valet trash,” whatever that might be. There is no pickleball anywhere. 

Arts groups have built housing for visiting performers.

Image: Jenny Acheson

Outside your new apartment you’ll find an atmosphere unlike any other part of town. Green space is not a priority; there’s a beautiful old cemetery, but the general look is white concrete and industrial details. There are architectural and design offices, plus several of the town’s premium modern furniture stores. Restaurants are among the hippest in town, and check out the yoga studios, kickboxing gyms, artisanal cheese stores, etc. Even the convenience store on Central Avenue looks new and different. And when you need more than milk and paper towels, Whole Foods—just across Fruitville Road—will be your local store.  

The Rosemary District is a quick walk to downtown Sarasota.

Image: Jenny Acheson

If you want to buy rather than rent, it will have to be a condo or townhouse. The few older homes here have been torn down or are about to be. As for condos, a two-bedroom unit in one of the high-rises facing the Trail can be had for $310,000, though most are in the $400,000s and up. In one of the brand-new, sleek modern boutique buildings (Risdon on 5th, Vanguard Lofts, Zahrada), prices start at just under a million. And the area is full of new townhouses. A brand-new one in a complex called Valencia, with three bedrooms, three baths and a two-car garage, is $545,000.

The Rosemary District has retained at least a portion of its original gritty edge. In fact, nowhere in town are the social issues of the day so right in your face. In addition to the homeless people, you’ll see anti-abortion protesters praying in front of the Planned Parenthood building and several mini-high rises providing subsidized housing for low-income seniors. It’s the “anti-gated community”—lots of cultures, all clashing yet somehow managing to co-exist in a lively and energetic neighborhood unlike anything Sarasota has ever seen before.

Where to Eat

Spice Station: 1438 Boulevard of the Arts

The Overton: 1420 Boulevard of the Arts

Lolita Tartine: 1419 Fifth St.

The Blue Rooster: 1525 Fourth St.

Station 400: 400 N. Lemon Ave.

Check Out

Home Resource High-end classic modern furniture, including Herman Miller, Knoll. 741 Central Ave.

The Sarasota Collection Home Store Top-of-the-line contemporary home furnishings and accessories. 622 Central Ave.

Canned Ham Vintage High-quality vintage clothing and furniture. Indie vendors market on the third Saturday of the month. 1435 Seventh St.

Filed under
Rosemary District
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

Laurel Park is Sarasota's Most Charming Downtown Neighborhood

These old homes are the perfect alternative to a downtown condo.

West Villages Mirrors the Way We Live Now

The houses are the result of years of learning what people want.

It's Water, Water Everywhere at Waterside at Lakewood Ranch

It’s the first Lakewood Ranch community to be built in Sarasota County.

Is Parrish the New "Center of the Universe”?

Developers say yes, thanks to Parrish's "freakishly convenient location," new high school and planned 23,000 new homes.

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

WEEKLY PLANNER

Health Expos, Vegan Buffets and More Local Dining Events

11:20am By Giulia Heyward

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

12/27/2018 By Staff

Case Closed

Hot Dogs With Natural Casing Are Worth Seeking Out

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

After a Rocky Start, The Overton Finds Its Footing

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox's New Year's Resolutions

10:16am By Robert Plunket

Sneak Peek

Fridays@5 at the Hermitage Artist Retreat

12/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

12/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

12/27/2018 By Staff

From the Editor

From the Editor: An Awakening at New College

12/26/2018 By Susan Burns

Environment

Pulitzer-Winning Historian Speaks in Sarasota on Jan. 15

12/21/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

1:44pm By Staff

Trend Report

2019's Color of the Year is Living Coral—Here's How to Wear It

12/31/2018 By Heather Saba

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chic in Sarasota

2019 Is the Year of the Headband

12/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Health

New Wellness Spa Opens

12/20/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Furniture and Art Store Opens

12/19/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Hot 'Hoods

Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

3:18pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

West Villages Mirrors the Way We Live Now

3:09pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Laurel Park is Sarasota's Most Charming Downtown Neighborhood

2:55pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

It's Water, Water Everywhere at Waterside at Lakewood Ranch

2:32pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

The Rosemary District is a Hipster Haven

2:25pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Is Parrish the New "Center of the Universe”?

1:48pm By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Funny Girl

Tiffany Jenkins Goes from Opioid Addict to Comedy Celeb

4:01pm Photography by David Hackett

Public relations

Visit Sarasota Executive to Discuss Challenges of Marketing During Red Tide

1:34pm By Staff

What I've Learned

For 30 Years, Laurel Community Activist Sandra Terry Has Improved Lives, and She’s Still Not Done

1:31pm By David Hackett

Politics

County Commissioner to Outline Top Priorities for 2019

1:28pm By Staff

Breaking Away

R. Derek Black Was the Heir Apparent to America’s White Nationalist Movement. Then He Went to New College

10:54am By Susan Burns

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox's New Year's Resolutions

10:16am By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe