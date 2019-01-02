County Commissioner to Outline Top Priorities for 2019

Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran will discuss top priorities for the county during the coming year at a Sarasota Republican Club dinner that runs 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17. Moran will discuss transportation, tourism, sports venues, infrastructure, public services and more. The dinner takes place at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Tickets are $30-$35.