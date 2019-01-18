Van Wezel Foundation Selects New CEO

Cheryl Mendelson Image: Courtesy Mike Marraccini

The Van Wezel Foundation recently hired Cheryl Mendelson as its new chief executive officer. Mendelson will take on the new role next month. She has more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, business development and strategic planning. She most recently worked as the vice president of institutional advancement and chief marketing officer for Erikson Institute, a Chicago graduate school that specializes in child development, early education and social work. While there, she led all fundraising, marketing and communications efforts.