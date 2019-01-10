Moving Company Partners With National Firm

Yarnall Moving and Storage Solutions workers Image: Courtesy Austen Legler

Sarasota's Yarnall Moving and Storage Solutions recently began a new partnership with National Van Lines, Inc., an interstate moving company. Yarnall was founded by the Yarnall family more than 100 years ago as a local mover in Lakeland, Florida. The Vandroff family purchased the company during the early 1950s and moved its operations to Sarasota in 1971. National Van Lines, meanwhile, offers long-distance relocation services for both residential and commercial customers.