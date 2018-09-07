Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

Victoria Loke Image: Reuben Foong

Singapore-born actress, dancer and model Victoria Loke is an approachable stunner; the kind you'd like to befriend—although it'd be easy to become envious of her many talents.

A star of this summer's blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians (she plays Fiona Tung-Cheng, a cousin-in-law of the main character, who married into his wealthy family), Victoria is also a recent grad of the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University and plays the piano, guitar, and drums. Plus, she's multilingual, taking on roles in English, Mandarin, French and Japanese, and she learned Cantonese phonetically. Not to mention that she began studying drama at a young age to combat her shy personality, ballet training at 5 years old and tae kwon do at the age of 8.

Intimately connected to the music, fashion and fine arts scenes, Victoria has also exhibited as an artist in New York, London and Singapore, and frequently collaborates on creative projects besides acting. While living in New York City, she became involved with the indie art scene and started an art collective called "Asian Girl," which showcases a rotating art display that highlights societal perceptions of Asians and women. As an activist, she has also worked with the United Nations in Singapore and has advocated for the rights of sex and domestic workers.

So, am I alone in wanting to be her new BFF? Well, if you haven't yet, you'll likely fall for her by the time you finish our fun Q+A, in which she talks everything from red carpet and street style fashion rules to the drugstore find she stockpiles.

What’s your earliest fashion memory?

Raiding my mother’s closet to try her power-woman suits. It was the '90s, and the female executive look was at its peak. I remember fiddling with the shoulder pads in the blazers thinking they were the coolest thing in the world. Even now, I still love incorporating blazers into my look, and I have a whole collection of vintage blazers, I can’t get enough.

Victoria Loke at the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians Image: Courtesy Photo

You’ve been on your share of red carpets—what are your rules for getting dressed for a glamorous night out?

The No. 1 rule is to make sure you don’t just look good, but that you feel good in what you’re wearing. Even though a glamorous night out is an occasion to make a fashion statement, comfort is equally important. Otherwise, you’ll spend the night fidgeting in your clothes or being so overly conscious about how you look that you’ll forget why you’re there in the first place: to have a good time!

On the other end, how about street style?

Street style should be about self-expression above all else. Trends are one thing, but street style is about being you at your most unabashed and unapologetic. I love how experimental street style can be—it's the strange combinations of clothes paired in ways we’ve never seen before. Right now I’m feeling the biker shorts trend; it's next-level athleisure.

How do you stay informed on fashion trends?

I am pretty old school about my fashion sources; I still buy print magazines. I am in love with the editorials coming from Asian editions of international publications. For example, Vogue China has some very experimental spreads that incorporate art and high fashion.

Who are your favorite Instagram influencers?

Fashion-wise, the first influencer I followed was YOON (@yoon_ambush) who is now the new jewelry designer for Dior Homme. Recently I followed supermodel Magdalena Frackowiak (@frackowiakmadgalena). I also have a soft spot for those puppy Instagram accounts, where it’s just nothing but pictures of puppies living their best lives. A favorite is @thesoy_yoonso—she's a Korean aromatherapist who features her two Pomeranians getting aromatherapy sessions and eye masks. It is truly transcendent.

Let’s talk beauty. What are your in-flight go-to products?

I always carry a sheet mask on long-haul flights, as well as a travel bottle of Bioderma, which is great for freshening up. The difference that one sheet mask makes is incredible. I usually apply it at the halfway point of my journey to give my skin a moisture boost after enduring the dry cabin air. I recommend finding one with hyaluronic acid.

How about your approach to skincare—what’s your daily regimen?

I am obsessed with skincare. I have a 12-step routine that I stick to every night, regardless of how tired I am. Sometimes it makes me dread going to bed because I know I’ll have an hour’s worth of skin prep before my head hits the pillow, but once you get into the habit of it, it runs like clockwork. From a young age, my mother stressed the importance of taking care of your skin, and that has stuck with me.

Any drugstore brands you’re dedicated to?

NYX arrived in Singapore about a year ago, and the whole country has gone crazy over their products; I’m a huge fan. When I was in LA, I stocked up on more Lip Lingerie sticks than I can count.

Lastly, what are you reading right now?

I'm reading The Collected Writings of Zelda Fitzgerald. As a young literature student, I loved F. Scott Fitzgerald’s work and it seemed unjust that I had never read anything Zelda had written, especially considering how her writing influenced much of Scott's work. She is a fascinating personality in her own right, and I am really enjoying my read so far.