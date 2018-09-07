  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Television & Film

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

The Singaporean actress talks street style, how to get dressed for a big night out, and her 12-step skincare routine.

By Heather Dunhill 9/7/2018 at 10:46am

Victoria Loke

Image: Reuben Foong

Singapore-born actress, dancer and model Victoria Loke is an approachable stunner; the kind you'd like to befriend—although it'd be easy to become envious of her many talents. 

A star of this summer's blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians (she plays Fiona Tung-Cheng, a cousin-in-law of the main character, who married into his wealthy family), Victoria is also a recent grad of the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University and plays the piano, guitar, and drums. Plus, she's multilingual, taking on roles in English, Mandarin, French and Japanese, and she learned Cantonese phonetically. Not to mention that she began studying drama at a young age to combat her shy personality, ballet training at 5 years old and tae kwon do at the age of 8. 

Intimately connected to the music, fashion and fine arts scenes, Victoria has also exhibited as an artist in New York, London and Singapore, and frequently collaborates on creative projects besides acting. While living in New York City, she became involved with the indie art scene and started an art collective called "Asian Girl," which showcases a rotating art display that highlights societal perceptions of Asians and women. As an activist, she has also worked with the United Nations in Singapore and has advocated for the rights of sex and domestic workers. 

So, am I alone in wanting to be her new BFF? Well, if you haven't yet, you'll likely fall for her by the time you finish our fun Q+A, in which she talks everything from red carpet and street style fashion rules to the drugstore find she stockpiles.  

What’s your earliest fashion memory?

Raiding my mother’s closet to try her power-woman suits. It was the '90s, and the female executive look was at its peak. I remember fiddling with the shoulder pads in the blazers thinking they were the coolest thing in the world. Even now, I still love incorporating blazers into my look, and I have a whole collection of vintage blazers, I can’t get enough. 

Victoria Loke at the premiere of Crazy Rich Asians

Image: Courtesy Photo

You’ve been on your share of red carpets—what are your rules for getting dressed for a glamorous night out?

The No. 1 rule is to make sure you don’t just look good, but that you feel good in what you’re wearing. Even though a glamorous night out is an occasion to make a fashion statement, comfort is equally important. Otherwise, you’ll spend the night fidgeting in your clothes or being so overly conscious about how you look that you’ll forget why you’re there in the first place: to have a good time! 

On the other end, how about street style?

Street style should be about self-expression above all else. Trends are one thing, but street style is about being you at your most unabashed and unapologetic. I love how experimental street style can be—it's the strange combinations of clothes paired in ways we’ve never seen before. Right now I’m feeling the biker shorts trend; it's next-level athleisure.

How do you stay informed on fashion trends?

I am pretty old school about my fashion sources; I still buy print magazines. I am in love with the editorials coming from Asian editions of international publications. For example, Vogue China has some very experimental spreads that incorporate art and high fashion.

Who are your favorite Instagram influencers? 

Fashion-wise, the first influencer I followed was YOON (@yoon_ambush) who is now the new jewelry designer for Dior Homme. Recently I followed supermodel Magdalena Frackowiak (@frackowiakmadgalena). I also have a soft spot for those puppy Instagram accounts, where it’s just nothing but pictures of puppies living their best lives. A favorite is @thesoy_yoonso—she's a Korean aromatherapist who features her two Pomeranians getting aromatherapy sessions and eye masks. It is truly transcendent.

Image: Reuben Foong

Let’s talk beauty. What are your in-flight go-to products?

I always carry a sheet mask on long-haul flights, as well as a travel bottle of Bioderma, which is great for freshening up. The difference that one sheet mask makes is incredible. I usually apply it at the halfway point of my journey to give my skin a moisture boost after enduring the dry cabin air. I recommend finding one with hyaluronic acid.

How about your approach to skincare—what’s your daily regimen?

I am obsessed with skincare. I have a 12-step routine that I stick to every night, regardless of how tired I am. Sometimes it makes me dread going to bed because I know I’ll have an hour’s worth of skin prep before my head hits the pillow, but once you get into the habit of it, it runs like clockwork. From a young age, my mother stressed the importance of taking care of your skin, and that has stuck with me.

Any drugstore brands you’re dedicated to?

NYX arrived in Singapore about a year ago, and the whole country has gone crazy over their products; I’m a huge fan. When I was in LA, I stocked up on more Lip Lingerie sticks than I can count.  

Lastly, what are you reading right now?

I'm reading The Collected Writings of Zelda Fitzgerald. As a young literature student, I loved F. Scott Fitzgerald’s work and it seemed unjust that I had never read anything Zelda had written, especially considering how her writing influenced much of Scott's work. She is a fascinating personality in her own right, and I am really enjoying my read so far.

Filed under
fashion, beauty
Show Comments

Related Content

Retail

Mall Hosts Expo for Women June 3

05/23/2018 By Staff

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Clean & Green

Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Drink

Wine Storage Facility Opens

09/07/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest, First Fridays on Palm and More Local Dining Events

09/05/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

08/31/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota to Launch 40th Anniversary Season

09/07/2018 By Kay Kipling

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 6-12

09/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Francophile

Ringling Museum Showcases French Art at New Exhibit

09/06/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

New Music New College Arrives at 20th Anniversary Season

09/06/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Style

Downtown Barbershop Renovated

09/06/2018 By Staff

Retail

'Shoptember' Retail Promotion Returns

09/05/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

08/31/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lamb Manor, a Home With History in Ruskin

09/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

Artful Reads

Three New Books Highlight Architects with Sarasota Connections

09/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Engineering Firm Promotes One, Hires Two

09/06/2018 By Staff

Deals

Lakewood Ranch Office Building Sold for $7.4 Million

09/06/2018 By Staff

Law

Real Estate Attorney Joins New Firm

09/05/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

08/31/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Selby Gardens Adds Five New Board Members

09/07/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Public Relations Talk Focuses on How to 'Clarify Your Message'

09/07/2018 By Staff

Data

Unemployment Rate Steady

09/07/2018 By Staff

Construction

City Commission Approves Master Plan for Bayfront Redevelopment

09/07/2018 By Staff

First Aid

Mote and FIU Are Trying to Help Manatees Exposed to Toxic Red Tide

09/06/2018 By Megan McDonald

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Drops

09/06/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe