  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

A new downtown Sarasota 'sweat lodge' claims it offers a variety a health benefits. Is it worth the hype?

By Ashley Cooper 9/6/2018 at 2:40pm

Image: Shutterstock

Beat the heat? More like embrace it. Mother-daughter duo Samantha and Sandy Albano opened Purify, an “urban sweat lodge,” in Burns Court earlier this month to give clients the opportunity to sweat—and, they say, to improve health, detox the body and promote relaxation.

Samantha and Sandy Albano at their Purify - An Urban Sweat Lodge.

Image: Courtesy Sheryl Vieira

We’ve all been there—you go to the gym, have killer workout and then afterwards want to step into a hot sauna to decompress. Purify is similar to that sauna experience, but the heat is way more intense. Whether you’re after a sweat-induced detox or just want to clear your mind, Purify offers 50 minute far infrared radiation (FIR) heat treatments that penetrate the layers of your skin, rather than simply radiating in the air around you. FIR’s heat energy is invisible—similar to heat of the sun, but without the UV radiation. The energy waves are able to push through layers of fatty tissue in the bloodstream to activate water molecules, raise your body temperature and make you sweat—temps reach a sweltering 140 degrees.

The Albanos say the treatments have many other benefits in addition to relaxation and detoxification, including speeding up metabolism, accelerating weight loss, clearing skin breakouts, improving blood circulation, suppressing joint pain, relieving headaches, and mending poor sleeping habits and high stress levels. They say clients can sweat out between 800-1,500 calories per session.

Recently, I decided to see what all the hype was about. When I arrived, I was supplied with sweat pants, a long-sleeved shirt and socks to wear during my session. Once I was in my “sweat outfit," I laid down on an adjustable therapeutic mattress between two heated compression wraps, adjusted my head and feet, and immediately began to feel relaxed as the temperature started to rise.

During a sweat sesh, you can choose a program to watch on Netflix (I picked a movie I’d been wanting to watch), or you can listen to music or a podcast on your own device. Once I zoned out (with Purify-provided Bluetooth headphones), I was able to let my thoughts go and immerse myself in the experience. It was hard to not fall asleep; which Sandy Albano says that's a common response and happens often.

I also that the 140-degree temps would be almost unbearably hot, but instead I felt like I had a heating pad everywhere on my body except my head. My muscles, body and mind were totally relaxed throughout the session, and I was oblivious to everything else that was going on around me. One of the best parts happened about 40 minutes into the session, just when I was starting to feel like I (literally) couldn’t take the heat. A Purify staffer came in and laid an ice-cold towel across my forehead, giving me the push I needed for the final 10 minutes of the session. Afterward, the Albanos encouraged me to recuperate in Purify’s relaxation room, and to drink plenty of water to rehydrate.

So, did I reap the benefits of sweat therapy?

Well, after the session was over, I felt like all the thoughts swirling around in my mind and any tension I’d been holding in my body had waned, and I was reminded that I should always make time for myself, no matter how busy life gets. I can’t say for sure if the long-time benefits work for me personally after one session, but it definitely felt good in the moment.

Purify is located at 533 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and sessions are $50 apiece; packages can be purchased in a range of prices, and monthly memberships are available. For more information, visit purifysweatlodge.com. Purify advises avoiding a treatment like this if you are pregnant, have recently sustained an injury and/or undergone surgery, have hemophilia, take certain medications, have any heart condition, are 16 or younger or if you have a chronic condition that makes you sensitive to temperature.

Filed under
Biz Daily, trends, health
Show Comments

Related Content

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine Top Doctors Party 2018

06/18/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Nonprofits

Goodwill Offers 'Mental Health First Aid' Training

07/17/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Drink

Wine Storage Facility Opens

09/07/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Jumbo Cupcake Eating Contest, First Fridays on Palm and More Local Dining Events

09/05/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

08/31/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota to Launch 40th Anniversary Season

09/07/2018 By Kay Kipling

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Sept. 6-12

09/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Francophile

Ringling Museum Showcases French Art at New Exhibit

09/06/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

New Music New College Arrives at 20th Anniversary Season

09/06/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Mais Oui

French Beauty Tips from Third-Generation Expert Clémence von Mueffling

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Star Power

Crazy Rich Asians Star Victoria Loke Talks Fashion, Beauty and More

09/07/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Style

Downtown Barbershop Renovated

09/06/2018 By Staff

Retail

'Shoptember' Retail Promotion Returns

09/05/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

08/31/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lamb Manor, a Home With History in Ruskin

09/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

Artful Reads

Three New Books Highlight Architects with Sarasota Connections

09/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Engineering Firm Promotes One, Hires Two

09/06/2018 By Staff

Deals

Lakewood Ranch Office Building Sold for $7.4 Million

09/06/2018 By Staff

Law

Real Estate Attorney Joins New Firm

09/05/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

08/31/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Selby Gardens Adds Five New Board Members

09/07/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Public Relations Talk Focuses on How to 'Clarify Your Message'

09/07/2018 By Staff

Data

Unemployment Rate Steady

09/07/2018 By Staff

Construction

City Commission Approves Master Plan for Bayfront Redevelopment

09/07/2018 By Staff

First Aid

Mote and FIU Are Trying to Help Manatees Exposed to Toxic Red Tide

09/06/2018 By Megan McDonald

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Drops

09/06/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Recreation

New Dog Park Opens Monday

09/04/2018 By Staff

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Sweat Sesh

We Tried It: An Urban Sweat Lodge

09/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Manufacturing

'Baby Box' Maker Wins National Small Business Award

09/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Eye Care Practice Hires Hearing Aid Specialist

09/04/2018 By Staff

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe