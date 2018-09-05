Florida No. 37 in Ranking of Best States for Workers

Florida is No. 37 in a new ranking of the best states in which to work compiled and published by Oxfam, a global nonprofit that works to end poverty. The organization created the rankings by analyzing minimum wage policies, whether workers earn close to a living wage, whether workers can take time off for sickness and pregnancy, legal protections against sexual harassment and whether workers can unionize. Florida was ranked No. 26 for wage policies, No. 35 for worker protection policies and No. 30 for policies covering the right to organize. The District of Columbia ranks No. 1 in the list, followed by Washington and California. The worst states for workers are Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama.