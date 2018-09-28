Politics
Deadline to Register to Vote Is Oct. 9
To vote in this November's general elections, you must complete a registration form before that date, if you have not registered before.
The deadline to register to vote in this November's general elections is Tuesday, Oct. 9. New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by that deadline. Applications submitted electronically must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9 through registertovoteflorida.gov.