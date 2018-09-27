Workshop Aims to Help Businesses Create Eye-Catching Videos

Google trainer Pamela Starr will lead an upcoming Manasota SCORE workshop, "Sharing Your Story Through Video," intended to help businesses connect with consumers through YouTube. Starr will share insights into how to use video as an effective marketing tool, including how to create eye-catching videos to promote a business. Starr is a professional speaker for Google’s “Get Your Business Online” program and is an authority on building customer loyalty. The workshop begins with sign-in at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Drive, Sarasota. Registration is $20-$25.