Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 20-26

Jerry Seinfeld Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sept. 20

After the comic superstar’s return to the Van Wezel was announced this summer, his 7 p.m. show quickly sold out and a 9:30 p.m. show was added. We hear that’s nearing sell-out, too, but to see if any tickets are available, call the Van Wezel box office at (941) 953-3368.

Laura Benanti Image: Jenny Anderson

Sept. 21

You may know Benanti for her Tony Award-winning turn as Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy with Patti Lupone, or in Nine or The Wedding Singer on Broadway, or on TV in Nashville or Nurse Jackie—or even for her appearances as Melania Trump on The Colbert Show. The Sarasota Opera House presents Benanti’s one-woman show in its last celebrity concert of the summer.

Sarasota Orchestra's Wind Quintet Image: Kabir Cardenas INarts.nyc

Sept. 20 and 23

The Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its season with two intimate Chamber Soirees. First, on the 20th, its “Out of the Opera Pit”—chamber works by three composers known for their opera work, Rossini, Verdi and Wagner. And on the 23rd, it’s “Colorful Combinations,” instrumental music from the 18th century to today. Both concerts take place at Holley Hall.

A scene from An American in Paris. Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Sept. 21

The Ringling Museum presents a screening of the recent Tony Award-winning musical in the Historic Asolo Theater. The New York Times called the stage adaptation “rhapsodic.”

Sept. 24

Explore historic Spanish Point’s pioneer cemetery, prehistoric burial mound and its historic houses by moonlight, and learn its intriguing mysteries.

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

Sept. 22

Free admission to South Florida Museum or the Ringling Museum is yours Saturday when you download a ticket here , thanks to the good folks at Smithsonian Magazine.