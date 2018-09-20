Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 20-26
Jerry Seinfeld at the Van Wezel, Laura Benanti at the Opera House, a Historic Spanish Point Ghost Tour and more.
Jerry Seinfeld
Sept. 20
After the comic superstar’s return to the Van Wezel was announced this summer, his 7 p.m. show quickly sold out and a 9:30 p.m. show was added. We hear that’s nearing sell-out, too, but to see if any tickets are available, call the Van Wezel box office at (941) 953-3368.
Laura Benanti
Sept. 21
You may know Benanti for her Tony Award-winning turn as Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy with Patti Lupone, or in Nine or The Wedding Singer on Broadway, or on TV in Nashville or Nurse Jackie—or even for her appearances as Melania Trump on The Colbert Show. The Sarasota Opera House presents Benanti’s one-woman show in its last celebrity concert of the summer.
Sarasota Orchestra Chamber Soirees
Sept. 20 and 23
The Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its season with two intimate Chamber Soirees. First, on the 20th, its “Out of the Opera Pit”—chamber works by three composers known for their opera work, Rossini, Verdi and Wagner. And on the 23rd, it’s “Colorful Combinations,” instrumental music from the 18th century to today. Both concerts take place at Holley Hall.
An American in Paris
Sept. 21
The Ringling Museum presents a screening of the recent Tony Award-winning musical in the Historic Asolo Theater. The New York Times called the stage adaptation “rhapsodic.”
Historic Spanish Point Full Moon Ghost Tour
Sept. 24
Explore historic Spanish Point’s pioneer cemetery, prehistoric burial mound and its historic houses by moonlight, and learn its intriguing mysteries.
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day
Sept. 22
Free admission to South Florida Museum or the Ringling Museum is yours Saturday when you download a ticket here , thanks to the good folks at Smithsonian Magazine.
