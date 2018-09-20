Center for Architecture Presents October Architecture & Design Month

Center for Architecture Sarasota McCullough Pavilion Image: Courtesy Center for Architecture Sarasota

The Center for Architecture Sarasota celebrates its fifth anniversary with its annual October Architecture & Design Month—a free “5 on 5” party on Oct. 5 honoring CFAS founder Cindy Peterson at the McCullough Pavilion; an exhibition of photographs by Alan Ward entitled “American Designed Landscapes: Space and Light” opening Oct. 16; and Thursday morning trolley tours with alternating hosts Harold Bubil and Lorrie Muldowney returning starting Oct. 4.

Also returning are CFAS’ popular Building a Day e-blasts. Peterson once again has compiled the 31 structures from across Florida—a mix of historic and new buildings whose photos and history will appear in e-blast form in your in-box, should you choose to sign up for them. “These are not necessarily houses,” she says; “we’ve featured bridges, a lighthouse, and even a ship—anything that’s affected the built environment.” The intention, she says, is eventually to produce a Building a Day book for benefit of CFAS.

You can take a look at the Building a Day choices from 2014-2017 here, and email CFAS to receive the e-blasts at info@cfasrq.org.