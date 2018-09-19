Dining for a Difference, Havana Nights, Bulls Bistro and More Local Dining Events

Darwin Brewing Co. Image: Gene Pollux

Sept. 20

Presented by Designing Daughters of Sarasota, the annual Dining for a Difference is coming back this weekend. Come with family and friends to any participating restaurants where a portion of all food and beverage proceeds will fund grants for local charities. Click here to see all participating locations.

Sept. 20

Enjoy Mexican food and drinks at Catrinas Tacos and Tequila Bar, which hosts Havana Nights “An Intimate Night with Renesito” with one-man band man Renesito on Thursdays. This event is free with purchase of a meal or minimum table consumption.

Sept. 20

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee's College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership presents Bulls Bistro at the Culinary Innovation Lab on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch. Each ticket will feature two glasses of wine or two glasses of brewed beer, tasting of three hors d’oeuvres and one sweet tapas prepared by the chefs and students.

Sept. 21

Big Top Brewing Company is welcoming Wicked Chicken’s Deviled Eggs to Big Top. On Friday, enjoy artisan deviled eggs by the food truck who prepare a variety of different kinds and fillings.

Sept. 22

Head over to Good Liquid Brewing Co. for a weekend food truck rally. They will have food trucks that will have burgers, noodle bowls, waffles, Asian rice bowls, barbecue, tacos, deep-fried calzones, wings, snow cones and more. Local restaurants participating include Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, All Greek, desserts including Sweet Niche Baking Co., live music, craft beer, cider and wine, free event and it will be family- and dog-friendly!

Sept. 22

Starting at 12 p.m., Darwin Brewing Co. is opening its taproom where you can buy one of their custom 35-ounce beer steins for $24. All stein purchases include a free fill and pretzel necklace, and stein refills are only $8. They will also be selling $4 pints of 2018 Oktoberfest Märzen Lager all day long. Come hungry. The Schnitzel Trailer will be on site selling its fresh German fare, made by the brewery's favorite German chef. Live music starts at 4 p.m.