New Pet Food Maker and Delivery Company Launches

Jilian Alumbaugh (left) and Annaleah Prevatt Image: Courtesy Kellie May

Jilian Alumbaugh and Annaleah Prevatt recently launched Pet Wants Sarasota, a company that makes and delivers proprietary pet food that is made in small batches with fresh ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals. The company offers multiple blends of dog and cat foods, plus mosquito and tick spray, healing salves, an anti-itch spray and more. It also offers free delivery around Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Venice, Anna Maria Island and surrounding areas. Pet Wants is a national company with 70 franchises in 26 states.